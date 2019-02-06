Signing day is usually about high school prospects, but the Panthers found a graduate transfer already and he has signed his letter of intent. Nolan Ulizio will come to Pitt next year after spending the first four seasons of his career at the University of Michigan.

Ulizio is a native of West Chester (OH), and picked Michigan out of high school as a member of the 2015 recruiting class. He was also recruited by Narduzzi, as he was just hired to takeover the Pitt job and was scrambling to finish a recruiting class.

Ulizio won the starting right tackle job for the Wolverines coming out of fall camp in 2017. He started the first five games, but was replaced after Michigan struggled to start the year. Ulizio has appeared in 17 games throughout his career. He should be able to add depth, and could push for a starting right tackle spot as well.

This marks the third straight year Pitt has added a graduate transfer offensive linemen following in the footsteps of Brandon Hodges from Texas in 2017, and Stefano Millin of Kent State this past season.