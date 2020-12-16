Panther-lair - Signed: Noah Biglow

Noah Biglow is a unique commitment for Pitt in the 2021 class, and he’s unique in a rather unexpected way.

The three-star cornerback prospect from Armwood High School in Seffner (Fla.) is one of the Panthers’ only Florida commits in the 2021 class. Florida has been a target area for Pitt in recent years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recruiting dead period that prevented coaches from going on the road, the Panthers were less active in Florida this year.

Biglow is a good get for Pitt, though. He committed at the end of April on a direct flip from Iowa State and also held offers from Duke, Kansas, Virginia and Washington State. He’s got good size and could potentially play cornerback or safety in Pitt’s defense.

"I love what Coach Narduzzi is doing," Biglow told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. "His defense is similar to what I run in high school already, so it's just going to be second-hand and just natural as soon as I get in there. I have a chance to play early too, so that's a big part, but overall just love what they're building there. ACC, just playing a lot of places close to my end of the map, like Miami, Florida State, all of them so it will just be great for my family to get to games."