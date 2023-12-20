Pitt’s cornerback commitment from Tennessee has signed with the Panthers.

Nigel Maynard was part of Pitt’s June commitment rush six months ago when he pulled the trigger at the end of his official visit.

“That was my fourth time being there, so I kind of knew going into my visit that was where I wanted to be,” Maynard told Panther-Lair.com after he committed to Pitt. “It was everything, from the players to the coaches, the campus, the facility - it’s everything I wanted. I like how the campus is set up. You can walk where you need to get. And the facility, it’s joined with the Steelers, so you can see guys who made it to where you want to be.”

A defensive back with the kind of size the Pitt coaches like in the secondary, Maynard ranks among the top 30 cornerbacks in the class of 2024, and he chose the Panthers over offers from Duke, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Maynard took a late June official visit to Michigan two weeks after committing to Pitt, but he stayed with his commitment to the Panthers.

Maynard plans to graduate from Stewarts Creek this month and enroll at Pitt in January.