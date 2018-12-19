Pitt landed defensive end Nate Temple from South Carolina last month as a surprise commitment. Temple was committed to Middle Tennessee State from August to November, but he was given an opportunity at Pitt and he did not want to turn down following a mid-year visit for the Virginia Tech game.

“I really liked the staff there when I was there for a visit in the summer and they wanted me to come up for a game,” Temple told Panther-Lair.com following his commitment. “Pitt was always a place I liked from the beginning, so I went to Virginia Tech game and fell in love with it.”

Temple was not highly recruited as Middle Tennessee State was his only other offer. He is a bit on the skinny side for a defensive end as he checks in at 6’4” and 220-pounds. He comes from a winning program as he helped his Abbeville High School team to a 14-0 record this season, the school’s fourth straight state championship.



