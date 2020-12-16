Panther-lair - Signed: Naquan Brown

The final pre-Signing Day commit in Pitt’s 2021 class, Brown was a late four-star addition who immediately upgraded the overall rating of the class and added even more high-end defensive talent to a class that was already strong on that side of the ball.

Pitt was the second school to offer Brown, but that was early in his recruitment; entering Signing Day, he’s sitting on more than 30 scholarships, including Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State, Virginia and Virginia Tech from the ACC, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and Rutgers from the Big Ten, and Florida, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee from the SEC.

Brown appeared to go off the board when he committed to LSU in July, but reopened his recruitment on Dec. 3. One day later, he announced his commitment to Pitt.

At 6’3” and 210 pounds, Brown is a “tweener” with the versatility to play defensive end or outside linebacker. He’ll probably end up playing on the defensive line at Pitt, but his explosiveness as a pass-rusher will be his biggest strength, regardless of where he lines up.