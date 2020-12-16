Panther-lair - Signed: Myles Alston

Pitt really prioritized the state of Virginia in the class of 2021, and Myles Alston was always one of the more prominent names in that added emphasis. Pitt wide receivers coach Chris Beatty had targeted Myles Alston early on in the recruiting process, and that relationship helped lead to his commitment in April of this year.

Alston was initially recruited by Beatty when he was an assistant coach at Maryland. The relationship never wavered when he came to Pitt, and that connection made Alston comfortable with his decision.

“We’re from the same city, so we each know where we’re coming from,” Alston said of Beatty. “It’s just a different vibe with him. I talk to him about more than football and we really talk a lot. He always kept it real with me and I respected that. I really respect him.”

Alston also got comfortable with his future school during the recruiting process. Unlike a lot of the commitments in the class of 2021, Alston got to visit Pitt three separate times. He saw a Pitt spring practice, a game in the fall of 2019, and returned in January of this year for a junior day.

Alston had offers from both in-state programs: Virginia and Virginia Tech, along with South Carolina, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Maryland. He just felt most comfortable with Pitt and that led to his decision.

“I like the campus a lot," Alston said in an interview back in April. "It’s like a city in the city and there’s a lot to do on campus. It’s not in the middle of nowhere. I can see myself there as a student even without football, and that was a big part in my decision.”

Alston is on track to enroll at Pitt and January. He will join a wide receiver room that is set to return four of its top five pass catchers from the 2020 season. Even with the returning players, Alston will have an opportunity to showcase himself and contend for early playing time.