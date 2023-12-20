Pitt’s international prospect in the 2024 recruiting class has signed.

Moritz Schmoranzer, a native of Germany who came to the United States two years ago and has gained the entirety of his football experience playing at North Cross School in Roanoke (Va.), committed to the Panthers in June after taking an official visit.

A 180-pound receiver when he arrived in the States, Schmoranzer grew into an offensive line prospect who weighs nearly 300 pounds as he gets set for the next level, and he picked Pitt over offers from Miami, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

In early May, Schmoranzer had actually narrowed his choices to Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, and his parents flew in from Germany to visit those two schools. But before he committed to either the Hokies or the Deacons - he was favoring Wake Forest - Pitt offered, and since his parents were in the country, Schmoranzer decided to take them to Pittsburgh.

“It’s crazy because I was about to commit to Wake Forest, and then Pitt came in and I took a look at them,” Schmoranzer said. “They just came off two good seasons and I was like, I might want to visit there. So I went there with the mindset of just taking a look at it, just showing my parents how visits are and that kind of thing, and I was like, ‘Oh, I like it here.’ So I decided to take my time and take my official visits.”

Schmoranzer took four official visits in June, seeing Miami, Virginia Tech and West Virginia in person before finishing the month with a trip to Pitt, and that final visit made the decision.

“I would say the general feeling I had about the school,” he said. “It’s a great academic school for what I want to do and I like the coaching staff a lot. I like the head coach and the offensive line coach and all the assistant coaches, and where I came from in Germany, it’s similar to Pittsburgh.”