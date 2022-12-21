The first running back to commit to Pitt in the class of 2023 is in.

Montravius Lloyd, a versatile weapon at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg (Fla.), has signed his National Letter of Intent, bringing to a close a recruitment by the Panthers that started during his junior season and culminated with his commitment at the end of his official visit in June.

Lloyd, 5’11” 205, can do a lot on offense. As a junior in 2021, he put up more than 800 yards of total offense and scored 12 touchdowns as the primary tailback on a pass-heavy offense. This past season, his role broadened, as he complemented his 46 rushing attempts with 40 pass receptions to put up 679 yards of offense and seven total touchdowns.

He also had two interceptions and two blocked kicks in 2022.

At Pitt, Lloyd figures to line up primarily in the backfield, and he should be a nice match with fellow 2023 running back commit TJ Harvison, who was offered and committed late in the fall.

Lloyd picked Pitt over offers from Arizona, Florida State, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.