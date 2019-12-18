Michael Statham is a big, imposing linemen from Philadelphia. Statham played his high school ball for Baltimore prep powerhouse St. Frances Academy as he starred for one of the top programs in the country. In 2019, St. Frances racked up an 11-1 record as week in and week out Statham and his team played one of the top schedules in the nation for a high school team.

Statham took in a visit to Pitt for the team's spring game back in April, and out of the blue he committed to Pitt. His commitment was unexpected, but a necessary one as it's always key to add big, athletic offensive linemen. Statham fell in love with Pittsburgh right away.

“Once I got to the game and saw the players talking to the fans and the recruits and seeing the alums, I just said to myself, this is the place for me,” Statham told Panther-Lair.com following his April visit.

He returned to Pitt in June to take an official visit and to also help recruit some of the other prospects that were also in town as well.

“It felt like a family,” he said. “It felt different from most schools I went to. The people and the fans all knew the players, the players had a good bond like a brotherhood and the alums still come back to train. It’s a brotherhood.”

Statham is one of two offensive line recruits in this class joining Branson Taylor. Pitt is set to return a lot of starters on the offensive line, so look for Statham to take a redshirt in his first year to get acclimated to the college game.