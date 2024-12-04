Signed: Max Hunt

Pitt’s tight end for the 2025 class is in.

Max Hunt, a 6’5” 220-pound tight end prospect from Plant High School in Tampa (Fla.), signed with the Panthers this morning.

Hunt chose Pitt over offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana and West Virginia among others, but he only needed a visit to Pittsburgh to know he wanted to be a Panther.

“I loved it,” the Tampa (Fla.) Plant tight end prospect told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. “I was up here in March and saw a little bit of the facilities and everything and talked to all the coaches, so I kind of knew before I came in that this was where I wanted to go, and the visit solidified it.

“It was really the coaches and the way they interact with me. Plus my fit in the offense and my relationships with Coach (Jacob) Bronowski, Coach (Pat) Narduzzi and Coach (Kade) Bell. When I walk in the building, it feels comfortable. It feels right.”

Hunt’s fit in Pitt’s offense was a big part of why he picked the Panthers. In the last two seasons, he has caught 53 passes for 716 yards and seven touchdowns.

“They’re going to be using the tight end as more of a fourth receiver, so they want an athletic guy who can stretch the field and go down and make plays,” Hunt said. “They showed me what they’re doing with Gavin (Bartholomew), how they’re using him in spring practice, and I could see how they want to use that spot.

“All through high school, I played receiver but I’m getting recruited as a tight end, so they want me to come in, put on weight and get up to 220 or 230. They want me to be able to move how I can but also push guys around a bit.”