



One of Charlie Partridge’s top targets is in.

West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman defensive end Maverick Gracio, who committed to Pitt last weekend, has signed his Letter of Intent.

Gracio was originally offered by Pitt last January, and he took an unofficial visit to see the Panthers a week later. But as the spring and summer progressed, Pitt’s defensive end recruiting took different turns.

In December, though, it turned again, and after a strong push from Partridge, Gracio was “re-offered” by the Panthers. He decommitted from Kent State shortly thereafter and set up an official visit to Pitt for the weekend before Signing Day.

That visit went well and he left as a Panther commit.

According to MaxPreps, Gracio made 58 tackles as a senior in 2022, and nearly half of them - 22 in total - were sacks. He also broke up a pass and forced two fumbles as his Cardinal Newman team posted a perfect 10-0 season and won its playoff opener before falling to Chaminade-Madonna in the regional finals.