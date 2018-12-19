Dave Borbely's first offensive line signing as a Pitt assistant coach is in, as tackle Matthew Goncalves has signed his Letter of Intent.

Goncalves was on the Pitt staff's radar and attended the Panthers' prospect camp in June. Roughly a week later, he got an offer from Pitt, and after considering his options for a month, Goncalves decided to commit to the Panthers.

"It’s a very big opportunity for me and i’m going to do the best I can with it,” Goncalves told Panther-Lair.com.

After his performance as a senior, Goncalves was named to the Newsday All-Long Island Football Team