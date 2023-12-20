An offensive lineman from a traditional power program has signed with Pitt.

Mason Lindsay is a 6’7” 305-pound offensive tackle prospect at DeMatha in Maryland, and he committed to Pitt in June after his official visit. He chose the Panthers over offers from Boston College, Maryland, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Lindsay attended Jackson-Reed High School - formerly known as Woodrow Wilson - for his first two years of high school before transferring to DeMatha. But he hurt his knee prior to his first year with the Stags and missed all of his junior season in 2022.

That likely held back his recruitment, but Lindsay only needed one official visit to know where he wanted to go to school.

“My parents were with me and my mom was blown away by the academic support,” Lindsay told Panther-Lair.com after his visit to Pitt in early June. "So we were waiting in Coach (Dave) Borbely’s office and I said to them, 'This might be it. It’s a great ACC school and it’s not far from home. They said they felt like it was right, too.

“It just felt like home. They put their best foot forward and the staff was amazing; they were some of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”