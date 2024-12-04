Signed: Mason Heintschel

Pitt’s quarterback for the 2025 class is in.

Mason Heintschel was an early target for offensive coordinator Kade Bell. The Oregon (Oh.) Clay quarterback picked up an offer from the Panthers in February, took an unofficial visit in early March and committed before that month ended.

“It just felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus,” Heintschel told Panther-Lair.com after his commitment. “I’ve able to build a great relationship with some of their coaches. I had an awesome visit when I went there. It was just…I knew it was home.”

In his junior season, Heintschel accounted for more than 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns, and he was even better as a senior, throwing for 2,444 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for six more touchdowns and nearly 800 yards to lead Clay to its first league title since 1982.

The Eagles lost in the first round of the playoffs, but Heintschel’s exceptional performance earned him district offensive player of the year honors.