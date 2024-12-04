Signed: Mason Alexander

The top-rated recruit in Pitt’s 2025 class is in.

Mason Alexander is a four-star defensive back prospect at Hamilton Southeastern in Fishers, Indiana, where he ranked as the No. 6 recruit in the state and the No. 34 cornerback prospect in the nation.

He took two official visits in June, checking out Purdue before visiting Pitt and committing to the Panthers, and Alexander also had scholarship offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

“Since I started getting recruited, my dream school was Florida and they were my second offer, so everybody thought I was going to go there,” Alexander told Panther-Lair.com after he committed in June. “Then the hometown school, Purdue - they offered and everybody thought I would go there. But it was my first offer - Pitt - they were the first offer and I stuck with them.”

This fall, Alexander made 52 tackles and one interception in 11 games, and he also produced nearly 500 yards on kick returns, including one for a touchdown.

Pitt has never signed a scholarship recruit from the state of Indiana in the history of the rivals.com database.