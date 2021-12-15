Signed: Marquan Pope

Pope: Pittsburgh is the place to be

Denton (Tex.) is a long way from Pitt - 1,254 miles if you drive from Guyer High School to the Cathedral of Learning - but Marquan Pope made that trip one time in June and knew where he wanted to go to college.

“I had no intentions of going super far, but after going down to Pittsburgh me and my dad kind of looked at each other at dinner and I was just like, ‘This is far, but it’s so worth it,’” Pope told Panther-Lair.com after he committed to Pitt.

A 6’2” 197-pound safety in Guyer’s defense, Pope projects as a Star linebacker at Pitt, and that role won’t be too different from what he does in high school. He has coverage responsibilities but he also fits the run; that should align nicely with the various duties of the Star linebacker.

Pope signed with Pitt on Wednesday, but once he finishes that, he’ll be back to work with his Guyer teammates and they continue preparing for Saturday’s Class 6A Division 2 state championship game against Westlake at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.