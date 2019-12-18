Pitt picked up a commitment from a graduate transfer tight end over the weekend. Today, Lucas Krull made that commitment official. The 6'6" and 257-pound athlete comes to Pitt with one year of eligibility and has the goal of being a high-impact player right away for a Pitt offense that desperately needs help at tight end.

Krull has had a long path to get to this point in his career. He began college as a baseball player for the nationally-ranked Arkansas baseball program. After a year, he then opted he wanted to play football and attended Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri. Krull attracted some serious attention out of Jefferson in 2018 ranking as one of the top junior college tight ends in the country. He earned offers from Missouri, Kansas State, and Maryland before he chose to attend Florida.

Krull caught six passes for 75 yards for the Gators in 2018. He appeared in all 13 game that season. His production took a step back in the 2019 season, as he hauled in just three passes for 33 yards. Following the regular season, Krull opted to put himself in the transfer portal and found a home at Pitt following a December official visit there.

Krull, along with junior college transfer Danny Moraga will be counted on right away to be key contributors at tight end for the Panthers in 2020 as both of Pitt's regular tight ends, Will Gragg and Nakia Griffin-Stewart are set to graduate.

Krull continues a trend of Pitt having to rely on graduate transfers to help fill the void at the tight end position. Gragg, Griffin-Stewart, and Matt Flanagan before them have all been brought to Pitt as one-year plug and play type prospects.

This also marks the second year in a row Pitt has landed a graduate transfer from Florida. Prior to the 2019 season, Pitt added linebacker Kylan Johnson and he went on to start every game for Pitt this year.