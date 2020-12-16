Panther-lair - Signed: Kyle Fugedi

Kyle Fugedi was a late addition to Pitt’s recruiting class, but he didn’t come out of nowhere. Fugedi had maintained contact with the coaching staff over the last year, including the eight months that he was committed to Miami (Oh.) from March until November.

But Pitt stepped up with a scholarship offer on Nov. 2; three weeks later, Fugedi formally stepped away from his Miami commitment, and on Dec. 1, he committed to the Panthers.

"First of all the coaching staff was amazing," Fugedi told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. "Every single one of those guys have a different meaning on how they make the program better. And coach (Dave) Borbely helped me see what my future could be like there at Pitt."

At 6’6” and 300 pounds, Fugedi projects as an offensive tackle at Pitt, and the Panthers need an influx of talent there.