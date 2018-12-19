Kyi Wright was the first recruit from Western Pennsylvania in this 2019 class, and he is a player Pitt fans should be well acquainted with by now following a state championship season out of nearby Farrell High School.





Wright played a little bit of everywhere throughout his high school career whether it was quarterback, linebacker, and defensive end. His college career may see a similar path, as he could end up a multiple positions given his 6’3” and 240-pound frame.





Wright picked Pitt over the likes of North Carolina, UCLA, and Wisconsin. He chose Pitt back in June and has been one of the anchors of the recruiting class since. Pitt offered Wright before everyone else, and that was something that stuck with him when he made his commitment.





“I think they were the first school to believe in me since they offered me first,” Wright told Panther-Lair.com this spring. “And the relationships I have there with the coaches and the staff are really good.”