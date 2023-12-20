When Pitt needed a quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class, the coaching staff found one right in its own backyard.

Now Julian Dugger, a 6’3” 205-pound standout at Penn Hills, has signed with the Panthers.

Dugger committed to Pitt over the summer, and while Pat Narduzzi and Frank Cignetti offered him in May 2022, it took a few key events in the summer of 2023 for his commitment to happen.

First, Dugger put on a show at Pitt’s seven-on-seven passing camp late June. By all accounts, he was nearly flawless that day, and his performance opened eyes on the staff. Then he returned to the South Side after the recruiting dead period ended at the end of July, and during that visit he impressed Cignetti with some chalk talk on the board.

By the time he finished that visit, Dugger had a committable offer from Pitt, and it didn’t take him long to act on it.

“It was a sigh of relief because they actually believe in me, I proved myself and I’m not done yet,” Dugger told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. “Starting this year, I’m going to keep proving even more.”

Dugger had a senior season to remember. He threw for 1,646 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 776 yards and 11 more scores, and he led Penn Hills to a 9-3 record, although the Indians’ season ended with a tough loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals. Dugger was also named to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 for his play as a senior.

While Dugger was disappointed to see Cignetti fired at the end of the season, he said he’s looking forward to the change at offensive coordinator at Pitt, particularly after speaking with new coordinator Kade Bell.

“We’re both coming in together and I’m looking forward to build that relationship with him and the team overall,” Dugger said.

Dugger plans to enroll at Pitt in January.