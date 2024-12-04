Signed: Julian Anderson

An intriguing big athlete has signed with Pitt.

Julian Anderson, a versatile athlete with a future on defense, committed to the Panthers over the summer, and he instantly became one of the more interesting prospects in the class.

At 6’4” and 220 pounds, Anderson has played on both sides of the ball in high school - both at First Academy in Orlando and during his post-grad year at Blair Academy in New Jersey - but the Pitt coaches like his potential on defense, and they project him as a defensive end prospect at the next level.

For his part, Anderson is looking forward to working with Pitt defensive line coach Tim Daoust.

“Just a high energy guy that’s going to keep it real with you,” Anderson said of his future position coach. “He’s the type of guy and I can tell, and I haven’t even known him for very long, he’s going to give you the shirt off of his back and that’s a coach that I would want to play for.”

In addition to Pitt, Anderson had offers from Boston College, Duke, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others.