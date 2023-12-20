The first running back to commit to Pitt in the class of 2024 has signed.

Juelz Goff was among the Panthers’ first commitments when he gave his verbal pledge in January 2023, and he has stood by that commitment for the last 11 months.

A three-star prospect at Central York, Goff committed to Pitt over offers from Boston College, Duke and Rutgers, but his performance as a senior eclipsed that ranking and offer sheet.

In nine games, Goff rushed for 1,623 yards and 31 touchdowns on 222 attempts (7.3 yards per carry and 180.3 yards per game). He was named Central York’s team MVP after the season, and he finished his career with a school-record 3,761 rushing yards.

He was also named offensive player of the year in the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.

“Before I can talk about his football,” Central York head coach Gerry Yonchiuk told Panther-Lair.com, “he’s an unbelievable character kid and that means everything to me,” the veteran coach said. “He’s a soft spoken kid. He’s kind of quiet, doesn’t go out of his way to bring attention to himself. He is everything that you would want in a high school football player and a college prospect in terms of work ethic, character, and all of those things.”

For his part, Goff told Panther-Lair.com he is looking forward to being a part of Pitt’s offense.

“Being a back in their system, you have to be an all-around back. You have to run and catch the ball, and basically I have those abilities to run and catch the ball. That’s how I fit. Everything is conceptual. You have to put the time in and be willing to learn everything.”