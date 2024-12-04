One of Pitt’s safety prospects in the 2025 recruiting class has signed.

Joshua Guerrier is a high three-star defensive back at Ocoee High School in Ocoee (Fla.), and he committed to the Panthers on July 1 after taking official visits to Pitt, Iowa and Iowa State.

“For me, I think the scheme part of it mostly,” Guerrier told Panther-Lair.com after his commitment. “I think it fits my style of football. I rocked with the campus, it was kind of like home to me. Me and Coach Sanders' relationship is great.”

In addition to Pitt, Iowa and Iowa State, Guerrier had scholarship offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Wisconsin, among others.

Guerrier ranks as the No. 14 “athlete” prospect in the nation, but Pitt projects the 5’11” 170-pound recruit as a safety in the Panthers’ defensive scheme, and he did a little bit of everything at Ocoee this season.

On offense, Guerrier averaged 12.1 yards per carry on 31 rushing attempts and more than 21 yards per catch on 32 receptions. He also recorded a team-high 1,918 all-purpose yards - 191.8 per game in 10 games - and scored five touchdowns.

Defensively, Guerrier made three interceptions, six tackles for loss and two sacks.

Guerrier plans to enroll at Pitt in January.