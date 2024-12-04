One of Pitt’s four offensive linemen has signed.

Jordan Fields, a 6’6” 265-pound offensive tackle prospect from Houston (Tex.) was the most recent commitment for the Panthers’ 2025 recruiting class. He made his verbal pledge in mid-July, roughly one month after taking his official visit to Pitt.

“They were a top school for me before the visit, but I didn’t know too much about Pitt other than that I knew they were a good program,” Fields told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. “When I came out of the tunnel, I was like, ‘This is somewhere I can go.’

“It was so beautiful, I’m not even going to lie. The bridges and everything, it was so nice.”

Fields picked Pitt over offers from Houston, Kansas, Maryland, SMU, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Marshall, Memphis, Toledo and more, and his final decision came down to Pitt, Houston and Kansas.

After taking official visits to all three schools, Fields chose the Panthers.

He is the sixth recruit from Texas to sign with Pitt since Pat Narduzzi became head coach in 2015, joining receiver Gentry Ivery, safety Erick Hallett, quarterback Nate Yarnell, running back/receiver Che Nwabuko and linebacker Marquan Pope.