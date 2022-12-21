One of the top overall prospects in Pitt’s class is in.

Hampton (Va.) Phoebus linebacker Jordan Bass has been at the top of the list for the Panthers since they offered him in March. But his interest was marginal, at best, until a late-May unofficial visit gave him a closer look at Pitt, and one day later, he put the Panthers in his all-ACC top five along with Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia and Boston College.

Bass scheduled two official visits: Virginia Tech the weekend of June 10 and Pitt one week later. Ultimately, his decision came down to the Hokies and the Panthers, and while he wouldn’t announce until Sept. 1, Pitt won the battle and received his commitment at the end of his official visit.

That didn’t entirely end Bass’ recruitment, as Virginia Tech, North Carolina and more tried to work on flipping the high three-star prospect. But he stuck with his commitment and signed with the Panthers on Wednesday.

Bass’ signing comes at the conclusion of a stellar high school career. His Phoebus squad was a perfect 15-0 this season, culminating with a 48-7 win over Heritage in the state championship game two weeks ago. The Phantoms allowed a total of 64 points all season, pitching seven shutouts among its 14 games played (Phoebus was awarded one win due to forfeit) and allowing seven or fewer points in five other games. The Phantoms only allowed more than seven points twice: a 42-16 win over Lake Taylor in the playoff quarterfinals and a 58-14 win over Brentsville District in the semis.

Bass led the charge on both sides of the ball for Phoebus. At Pitt, he projects to play the Star linebacker position.