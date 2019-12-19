Jordan Addison is special with the football in his hands. He showed the ability to be electric running the football, he has the speed to take the top off a defense, and can a threat in the return game as well. He has all the tools to contribute to Pitt as a true freshman.

Addison committed to Pitt in June during a wave of commitments for the Panthers. He chose Pitt over offers from Maryland, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech. Following a productive senior season Michigan came calling and offered him a scholarship. Notre Dame kept the pressure on, as did Maryland. He even visited College Park right before signing day, but ultimately chose to keep his commitment with Pitt.

In the end it was the relationship with wide receivers coach Chris Beatty that led to his commitment, and likely played the biggest factor in sticking with Pitt down the stretch.

“I always felt loved here,” Addison told Panther-Lair.com following his commitment. “They welcomed me with open arms from the beginning.

“I had a coach that always pursued me, Coach (Chris) Beatty gave me my first offer at Maryland and when he came up to Pittsburgh he never gave up on me. When I walk through this campus it feels like home so that’s what made me choose Pitt.”

Pitt is set to lose Maurice Ffrench and Aaron Mathews after this season. The Panthers will return Taysir Mack, Shocky Jacques-Louis, and Jared Wayne, but given the high volume of passing attempts Pitt used this season, there will be plenty of chances for Addison to see the field right away. The Pitt offense needs more speed and playmaking ability, and seeing how he fared at the high school level, he looks to have those traits.