Signed: Jimmy Scott

For Scott, Pitt was a 'no-brainer' | Scott: 'I really liked Pitt this weekend'

Pitt picked up a commitment from Jimmy Scott back in June following an official visit to the school. Scott, a one-time Tennessee commitment, had taken a visit to Rutgers the prior weekend and it apparently went really well for the Scarlet Knights, but once he got to Pittsburgh he knew he had found the right fit.

“I just had a long conversation with my family on the way back,” Scott told Panther-Lair.com back in June. “After the visit, it just felt like home. It was just a no-brainer on that one.”

Scott is one of Pitt's highest-rated defensive recruits in the class of 2022. He held offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more.

Scott is also one of the top overall recruits in the state of New York. As a member of the St Francis football team this season, he helped guide them to a state championship appearance just a few short weeks ago.

Scott was highly productive on both sides of the ball for his team. He finished with 43 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks. Scott also contributed 7 touchdowns on offense as a short yardage specialist.

“Coach Partridge said he likes how I get off the ball and my pad level," Scott said following his commitment. "He said I reminded him of some guys who have been there.”

Scott joins a talented defensive line room fronted by Pitt assistant coach Charlie Partridge. The veteran coach has built the Pitt defensive line into one of the very best in the country, and Scott will look to make his mark once he gets to school. He is expected to enroll in June.