One of Pitt’s spring offensive line commitments is in.

Erie Cathedral Prep tackle prospect Jiavani Cooley signed with the Panthers this morning, and he’s one of five offensive linemen to commit to Pitt in the class of 2024.

Cooley committed to the Panthers last March. That was more than two months before he took his official visit, but he saw Pitt in person on an unofficial visit in January when he attended the coaching staff’s Junior Day.

Cooley picked Pitt over offers from Boston College, Maryland, Syracuse and Vanderbilt, among others.

A 6’5” 295-pound lineman, Cooley was a first-team All-Region selection after his senior season at Cathedral Prep. The Ramblers went 7-4 in 2023; they lost to Peters Township in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals.