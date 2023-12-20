Pitt’s linebacker commitment from Miami is in.

Jeremiah Marcelin, a high three-star prospect from Miami Norland High School, signed with Pitt today. Marcelin ranked as the No. 80 prospect in the state of Florid and the No. 28 outside linebacker recruit in the nation for the class of 2024. He took an official visit to Pitt on the first weekend of June and subsequently took visits to Louisville and Maryland, and while the coaching staffs from both of those schools worked to flip his commitment, Marcelin stayed with the Panthers.

He also had offers from Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF and West Virginia.

“The recruiting process is all about looking and comparing, so I was just re-evaluating and re-evaluating and re-evaluating,” Marcelin told Panther-Lair.com. “So I went to Pitt and then I went to Maryland and I went to Louisville because I wanted to make sure my head was right with everything.

“There’s nothing else to say. I’m a Panther.”

While Marcelin took an extended look at the Terrapins and Cardinals, he knew from the moment he arrived in Pittsburgh that he wanted to be a Panther.

“It’s crazy, because I knew I was going to commit when I landed,” he said. “The wheels finally touched the ground after the flight, and in my head I said, ‘I’m home.’ It just felt like home.

“When you’re going through all of this looking at schools, you try to look at everything objectively, look at everything without bias and analyze how you feel about it. If you don’t feel right about a school, you won’t want to go there. Every school has great things, but it has to feel right.

“As soon as we touched down, I knew that was it.”

As a senior in 2023, Marcelin recorded 65 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while only playing the first half in most games.

His Miami Norland team went 14-1, rattling off 14 straight wins before falling to Berkeley Prep in shocking upset in the Class 2M state championship.

That loss was a disappointing end to the season after the Vikings were virtually unstoppable in their first 14 games when they won each game by an average of 30.7 points.