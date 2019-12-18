Jaylon Barden was a player that committed to Pitt somewhat as a surprise. The speedy wide receiver from Georgia took in an unofficial visit to Pitt in March, and then later committed a month later in April. He was one of the first members of the class, and took his official visit in June, and helped do some of the recruiting while he was there.

Barden initially chose Pitt over offers from Kentucky and Indiana along with some group of five programs. His senior season did bring some added attention, however. Tennessee of the SEC came calling and even Virginia Tech issued an offer, but he stuck it out with Pitt and will look to contribute immediately in 2020.

Barden's senior season was something special. The Westside High School standout caught 68 passes for 1,234 yards and 15 touchdowns. He finished his high school career with 149 receptions.

The Pitt offense struggled in 2019 as the team went from a run-dominated offense to a more pass-friendly offense, and it was clear that the team will need more speed and playmaking ability for that offense to succeed in the future. Barden's downfield ability could come in handy next season for the Panthers. When asked what he can bring to Pitt following his commitment, his answer was quite simple, “Speed, a lot of speed,” Barden said of what he can contribute next season.