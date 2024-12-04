Signed: Jaylin Brown

A Signing Day surprise is in for Pitt.

Jaylin Brown got an offer from the Panthers in January, but the standout from Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach (Fla.) committed to Louisville in June.

In November, Brown reopened his recruitment, and with movement in Pitt’s recruiting class and on the Panthers’ roster, a spot became available for him.

On Wednesday morning, Brown signed with the Panthers.

As a senior this past fall, Brown was Cardinal Newman’s leading rusher with 1,098 yards and 16 touchdowns on 132 carries (8.3 yards per carry). He’s bigger than Pitt’s other running backs in the class, checking in at 5’11” and 185 pounds.

In addition to Louisville, Brown took an official visit to Georgia Tech, and he also had offers from Kentucky, Minnesota, N.C. State and West Virginia.