Pitt signed a big athlete for the 2019 class in Westville (NJ) West Deptford's Jason Collier.

Collier is listed as a three-star tight end prospect and he played tight end for West Deptford. In fact, this season he caught 10 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. But his size - 6'7" and 275 pounds - and athleticism him a prime candidate for a potential position move, and he could find a future role as an offensive tackle.

Collier was part of the Father's Day official visit weekend; he didn't commit during his visit, but he pulled the trigger a week later after visiting Virginia.

"The first time I was there - I just knew," Collier said of Pitt. "After meeting all the coaches and seeing the atmosphere of junior day and seeing how everything was, I just knew that it just felt like a home away from home.”