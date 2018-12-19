Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 06:12:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Signed: Jason Collier

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt signed a big athlete for the 2019 class in Westville (NJ) West Deptford's Jason Collier.

Collier is listed as a three-star tight end prospect and he played tight end for West Deptford. In fact, this season he caught 10 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. But his size - 6'7" and 275 pounds - and athleticism him a prime candidate for a potential position move, and he could find a future role as an offensive tackle.

Collier was part of the Father's Day official visit weekend; he didn't commit during his visit, but he pulled the trigger a week later after visiting Virginia.

"The first time I was there - I just knew," Collier said of Pitt. "After meeting all the coaches and seeing the atmosphere of junior day and seeing how everything was, I just knew that it just felt like a home away from home.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}