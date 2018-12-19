Jared Wayne showed up at Pitt's prospect camp in June as an unknown Canadian who was planning to play his senior year of football at Clearwater Academy International in Florida.

A week after the camp, Wayne got an offer from Pitt, and in August, he became the Panthers' first wide receiver commitment in the 2019 class.

“I talked to my parents, my coach and Pitt checked off all the boxes that I looked for in a school,” Wayne told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. “It’s close to home, so friends and family can come down. It’s just a program I am looking for, the coaching staff is great - it just really has everything I’m looking for.”

At 6'3", Wayne will bring good size to Pitt's receiving corps, and he is coming off a very productive season at CAI. In 11 games this fall, he caught 61 passes for 1,157 yards - 19 yards per reception - and 14 receiving touchdowns. He also threw three touchdown passes on trick plays.