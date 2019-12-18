Jahvante Royal helped St. Thomas Aquinas to a Florida Class-7A state title over the weekend and today he signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Pitt football program. Royal had an injury-plagued season, but should come to Pitt ready to make an impact at the safety position.

Royal visited Pitt for an official visit on June 20th, and committed while he was in Pittsburgh. Royal had 26 offers total with schools like Miami making a push for him at one point. The St. Thomas Aquinas safety maintained a quiet recruitment, and he never really publicly wavered from his commitment to Pitt.

Royal will enter a defensive backfield that has plenty of experience, but lacks overall depth. Royal's length and athletic ability should give him an opportunity to push for playing time as a true freshman. Royal played a lot of offense in 2019 at the high school level, and you wonder if he could maybe push for time there as well.

