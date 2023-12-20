Pitt’s first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class has signed.

Four-star Imhotep defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington made it official with the Panthers today, sending his signed Letter of Intent more than 20 months after he committed in April 2022.

What made the No. 1 defensive tackle prospect in the state of Pennsylvania pick Pitt so early in his recruitment?

"I picked Pittsburgh because I have a great relationship with coach Partridge," Whittington told Rivals after he committed. "He loves me and I love him. When I talked to him on my visit, he compared me to their All-American defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. He said he wasn't the biggest but he could really move. He said like he likes quick guys, not the 6-foot-5 guys who really can't move. That showed me how much he liked me. That really opened my eyes to his playing and what he wants his players on his defense. I could tell he knew I fit that criteria.

"After I left the visit, my coach and I talked and he said the Pitt coaches really wanted me. My mother and father thought everything there made sense.”

Whittington ranks as the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, the No. 14 defensive tackle recruit in the country and the No. 242 player in the class of 2024, and his commitment to Pitt did nothing to slow the pursuit of other schools. Boston College, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia also offered him, but Whittington maintained his commitment and figures to be a significant piece of Pitt’s defensive tackle rotation going forward.

As a big part of Imhotep’s perfect season in 2023, Whittington posted more than 20 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. The Panthers went 15-0 and blew out Peters Township 38-13 in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game.