Panther-lair - Signed: Jaden Bradley

Jaden Bradley's commitment in April was part of a mini run for the 2021 Pitt recruiting class. He was one of five players to commit over a week long stretch and was one of the first commitments in this class. Bradley checks in at 6'4" and 195-pounds and should add the element of a big wide receiver to the Pitt offense.

The DeMatha Catholic product chose Pitt over additional ACC offers from programs like Virginia and Wake Forest. He also held offers from programs like Coastal Carolina, Liberty, and New Mexico as well.

Bradley is still somewhat new to the wide receiver position, as he played quarterback growing up, but made the move when he transferred to DeMatha. He was unable to refine those skills on the field this year in a game, as Maryland delayed fall sports due to COVID-19.

Aside from not playing this year, COVID sort of pushed his decision to an early one. Bradley was able to see Pittsburgh when the team hosted Boston College for the 2019 regular season finale. At the time of his commitment, he was unsure if he would be able to visit any other schools, and as it turned out, he was correct in that decision.

Bradley credited his relationship with Pitt wide receivers coach Cris Beatty as one of the reason he committed.

“I have a great connection with Coach Beatty," Bradley said in an interview after his commitment. "It’s just where I wanted to be, for real. Going there, playing good football with an opportunity to play early - it’s a good fit for me.”

Pitt is set to return four of its top wide receivers for 2020, including Jordan Addison one of the top pass catches in the ACC this past season. The only receiver moving on from Pitt's top group will be former DeMatha Catholic standout DJ Turner.

Bradley's size should give him a chance to come in and push for some playing time. He is not expected to enroll in January, however.