Signed: Ja'Kyrian Turner

A playmaking running back has signed with Pitt.

Ja’Kyrian Turner is a standout at South Sumter in Wildwood (Fla.), and he comes to Pitt after a prolific career for the Raiders.

As a senior at South Sumter this fall, Turner rushed for 978 yards and 10 touchdowns on 134 carries (7.3 yards per carry) in nine games. As a 5’10” 170-pound speed back, Turner picked Pitt over offers from Nebraska, Wake Forest and West Virginia, but after his official visit with the Panthers in June, he saw everything he needed to see.

Then, as Pitt’s season progressed, Turner got a better idea of how he will be used in the Panthers’ offense.

“I feel like I’ll be a big part of their offense because how they use Desmond Reid out of the backfield,” Turner told Panther-Lair.com. “How he catches the ball, and how he runs it in the offensive scheme, I feel like it will fit me perfectly.”