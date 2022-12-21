Pitt’s West Coast receiver is in.

Israel Polk was one of the last prospects in the 2023 class to get an offer from the Panthers, but his whirlwind pursuit by the staff came to a head Wednesday when he signed his Letter of Intent.

The three-star receiver from national powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower (Calif.) appeared on Pitt’s radar last Tuesday. Two days later, he announced an offer from the Panthers, and he was on a plane to Pittsburgh for an official visit the next day. Before he left to fly home, Polk committed to Pitt, choosing the Panthers over Power Five offers from Cal, Oregon State and Washington State.

Polk was a key component in St. John Bosco’s 13-1 season and state championship, pacing the Braves with 26 catches for 458 yards and posting eight touchdowns on his 26 receptions. St. John Bosco finished the season as the No. 1 team in the USA Today Sports Super 25 ranking of high school football teams nationally.

Polk joins Dallastown three-star Kenny Johnson and Miami Central three-star Lamar Seymore as the trio of receivers in Pitt’s 2023 recruiting class.