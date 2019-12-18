Israel Abanikanda visited Pitt on June 14th. He wasn't quite ready to commit on the spot, mainly because he wanted to see Syracuse as well. That visit to upstate New York came and went, and once the dust settled Abanikanda committed to Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt football program. He held additional offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and more.

The visit helped the Brooklyn native make his decision. He felt at home on Pitt's urban campus and that was a big factor for Abanikanda.

“It was amazing,” Abanikanda told Panther-Lair.com about his visit back in June. “Me and my family loved everything about it. The environment, it’s like how it is back home. I feel really comfortable there with the players, the coaching staff, the other recruits.”

As a player, Abanikanda put up eye-popping numbers in the 2019 season for Lincoln High School. He helped the Railsplitters to a 7-5 record on the year. Abanikanda rushed for 1,350 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 182 yards and three more scores. The future Panther running back also showed up on defense and special teams as well, recording 30 tackles and two interceptions while returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.

His performance earned him recognition as well, as he was named the New York Gatorade Player of the Year.

Abanikanda will be immediately throw into the mix at running back for Pitt. The 2019 season was not a banner year for the rushing game for the Panthers, and there is still room for one player to emerge above the rest, and Abanikanda will likely be given every chance to make an impact in 2020.