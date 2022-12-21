Pitt’s four-star defensive tackle is in.

Isaiah Neal was an early priority for the Pitt coaching staff in the class of 2023. The Panthers offered him in the spring of his sophomore year, and he visited Pittsburgh several times over the next two years.

The key visit, of course, came this past June when Neal spent a weekend in town for his official visit. By the end of that trip, he was convinced that Pitt was where he wanted to be.

“I was originally planning to decide on my mothers birthday, but after seeing and really feeling first hand what the program is about, I couldn’t contain my excitement and I went ahead and made my decision about a month early,” Neal said after he committed. “Coach Duzz was surprised almost like I was joking, but overall he was happy for me and my mom. He treated us like family before the decision and now we truly are family.”

Neal is a playmaking defensive tackle in the mold of several interior linemen who have played at Pitt over the years, and his potential was reflected in the most recent Rivals rankings update, which bumped him from three stars to four.

HIs offer sheet also reflected his potential, as Neal chose Pitt over scholarships from Boston College, Duke, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, N.C. State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Neal plans to enroll at Pitt in January.