Signed: Isaiah Montgomery

Montgomery building relationship with Borbely | Montgomery: 'It was amazing' | Montgomery: 'I felt like it was the best place for me'

Isaiah Montgomery is a big offensive linemen out of the Virginia Beach area. Pitt had been recruiting that area quite a bit under former wide receivers coach Chris Beatty and they were able to carry that over into Montgomery's recruitment.

The Virginia Beach standout checks in at 6'5" and 287-pounds. He held offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. As his recruitment started to pick up in the summer, Montgomery took in visits to Pitt, Maryland, Illinois, and a few more.

The visit to Pitt really caught his attention.

“It was amazing; it was a great time,” Montgomery told Panther-Lair.com following his visit.

A couple of weeks later, Montgomery decided it was time to join Pitt's recruiting class.

“I felt like it was the best place for me," Montgomery said following his commitment. "The city, I feel like they’re going to have a good life skills program. They help you with graduation after school, like job placement and stuff like that. I just feel like it’s the best fit for me. I like the location, too.”

In the high school season, Montgomery's team struggled, though he did not. He flashed versatility playing on both sides of the ball, and also moved around on the offensive side. He's played mostly tackle in his life, but could factor in as a guard in college.

Montgomery is one of two offensive line recruits in this class along with Ryan Baer. He should be able to come in and redshirt given the depth ahead of him as he gets ready to play in 2023 and beyond.