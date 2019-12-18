Hunter Sellers is a player that was on Pitt's radar since the spring time. Sellers visited Pitt for a spring practice, and that visit caught his eye.

“It’s different being in the city and stuff but I like it," Sellers said in a March interview. "It’s extremely nice. It took me by surprise. I didn’t know Pittsburgh was like that. The campus was really nice and I like how it’s set up in the middle of the city. It’s pretty cool.”

That initial visit led to a return trip to the city on June 14th for an official. He enjoyed his time so much that just days later he opted to commit to Pitt due to the environment he felt hanging around the team.

“I didn’t think I was going to commit; I really didn’t,” he said back in June. “It never really hit me; it just kind of built up all weekend as I spent more and more time with the players.

“Being around the players was the biggest difference from when I visited there in the spring because I got to see what it was like to be at the school. That was really big for me.”

Seller chose Pitt over an offer sheet that included Louisville, Michigan State, and Wisconsin. He remained solid throughout the process and showed no signs of looking into other programs during his senior year.

Sellers had a solid senior year and helped his team to a 14-1 record. He recorded 38 tackles, 2 interceptions, and deflected five passes. He also was a threat on offense and caught four touchdowns for Woodward Academy.

Sellers is being recruited to Pitt as a cornerback, but could also profile as a safety at the next level. Pitt is losing some depth in the secondary, so Sellers will have an immediate opportunity to make a name for himself.