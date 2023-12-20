One of Pitt’s four-star defensive tackles has signed.

Francis Brewu, a four-star prospect at Thomas Worthington High School in Worthington (Oh.) signed with the Panthers this morning.

Brewu is one of the highest-rated recruits in Pitt’s class. He was elevated to four-star status after his senior season at Thomas Worthington and ranks as the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 20 defensive tackle recruit in the nation.

A productive pass-rushing defensive tackle who can also get off blocks against the run, Brewu is 6’2” and 270 pounds, and he was one of the bright spots in Thomas Worthington’s 5-6 season this past fall.

Brewu picked Pitt over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa State, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

After committing to Pitt, Brewu took unofficial visits in the fall to Michigan State and Wisconsin, and he made a last-minute official visit to MSU on the weekend before Signing Day. But he stuck with his commitment to the Panthers and signed on Wednesday.

Brewu will enroll at Pitt in January.