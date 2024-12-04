Signed: Emmanuel Taylor

Pitt has signed a versatile two-way player to its 2025 recruiting class.

Emmanuel Taylor is a standout on both sides of the ball at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, and while he is listed as a wide receiver in the rivals.com database, the Pitt coaches project him as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 defensive scheme.

Taylor was one of Green Run’s stars, though. As a junior last season, he complemented 130 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and eight sacks with seven touchdowns on offense.

This season, he has recorded 122 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles for a team that is gearing up for the state semifinals this weekend.

That kind of defensive production that drew the interest of Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac.

Conversely, Manalac was the reason Taylor picked the Panthers.

“It was because of the connection I have with my linebackers coach, CoachManalac,” Taylor told Panther-Lair.com. “He’s a great coach and he made sure I felt like I was at home. The players are really genuine and they actually make you feel like you’re at home and they love you and welcome you in automatically.”

Pitt was the only school Taylor saw on an official visit, but he also had offers from Duke and Virginia Tech, among others. He ranks as a top-35 prospect in Virginia for the 2025 recruiting class.