A WPIAL star is coming home after spending two years in the Sunshine State.

Former Peters Township standout and Florida Gator Donovan McMillon signed on Wednesday to play the rest of his college career at Pitt.

A four-star prospect in the class of 2021 who ranked inside the top 200 nationally, McMillon signed with Florida two years ago over offers from across the country. Pitt was one of the first schools to offer McMillon, giving him a scholarship in November of his junior year. But by the following spring, he had more or less eliminated the Panthers, leaving them out of his top 10.

In two seasons with the Gators, McMillon played a total of 109 snaps on defense, according to Pro Football Focus. Between those snaps and work on special teams, he recorded 30 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Now he’s joining the hometown team with an eye toward the open boundary safety starting position left vacant when redshirt junior Brandon Hill declared for the NFL late last week.