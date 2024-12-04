Signed: Denim Cook

A reinforcement on the defensive line for Pitt is in.

Denim Cook is a 6’4” 240-pound defensive end prospect from Columbus (Oh.), and he signed with the Panthers Wednesday morning.

Cook announced his commitment to Pitt on July 1 after taking his official visit to see the Panthers two weeks earlier. He took one other official visit - Virginia in early June - but saw everything he needed to see during his trip to Pitt.

"The biggest things were the development they have in the past with the defensive line and the relationship I have with Coach Narduzzi,” Cook told Panther-Lair.com after he committed.

“Being on the field with my cousin, Rasheem Biles, is going to be exciting, too. Rasheem told me it won’t be easy but it will always be love, tough love from the coaches, so you have to just keep going. And the brotherhood there is crazy.”

In addition to Pitt and Virginia, Cook had scholarship offers from Indiana, Louisville and Purdue, among others.

While Cook is projected to play defensive end at Pitt, he was an outside linebacker at Bishop Hartley High School. His senior season was cut short by injury, but in five games, he recorded 51 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks on defense while scoring four touchdowns offensively.

When he played a full season as a junior in 2023, Cook recorded 116 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 15 sacks on his way to first-team all-conference recognition.

Cook will enroll at Pitt in January.