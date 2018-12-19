Deandre Jules visited Pittsburgh back on June 15th, and he did not leave town without visiting. Today, he signed to make that commitment official. Jules has been one of the stalwarts of this class all along, and has never showed any signs of wavering.





Part of the reason Jules picked Pitt was the comfort factor. His mother seemed to enjoy herself on the official visit, and with it being close to his hometown - he knew he couldn’t pass it up. “She was just so comfortable with it. It’s not too far from home and it just had everything,” he said during an interview back in June.





Jules picked Pitt over offers from Kentucky, Maryland, and North Carolina. In total he had 10 offers. He is ranked as the 14th best prospect from the state of Maryland. He helped Northwest High School to a 9-3 record in each of the past two seasons.





Jules checks in at 6’3” and 220-pounds, and may have the frame to move to defensive tackle once he gets to Pitt.















