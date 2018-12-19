Pitt has its quarterback for the 2019 class, as Greenville (SC) four-star prospect Davis Beville has signed with the Panthers.

Beville committed to Pitt at the end of his official visit in June, choosing the Panthers over offers from Northwestern, Rutgers and more.

“I came to the visit thinking I love this place already but I might want to go to some other places to compare,” Beville said at the time of his commitment. “But I got there and absolutely felt like I was at home. It built throughout the whole weekend; the whole picture just filled out and I felt right about it.

“One of the big things was how genuine the people are; you can see it in each and every player and the whole staff. There’s a brotherhood. The culture is changing and they’re on the rise.”

This season Beville threw for 2,035 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, giving him three-year totals of 6,759 passing yards, 88 passing touchdowns and 20 picks.

His performance this season impressed the Rivals.com analysts enough that he received a bump in the postseason rankings, moving to a four-star prospect and climbing to No. 11 among pro-style quarterback prospects nationally.