A cornerback from nearby Youngstown has signed with Pitt.

Davion Pritchard was on the Pitt coaches’ radar for quite some time before they offered him last spring, but once that offer came, the 6’1” 180-pound cornerback prospect acted quickly.

The Panthers offered Pritchard in late May, and less than two weeks later, he was on campus for an official visit. By the end of that visit, Pritchard was committed to Pitt.

“During my meeting with Coach Narduzzi, I asked him how I felt about me,” Pritchard told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. “He said, ‘Honestly, you wouldn’t be here on the first week of visits if I didn’t feel great about you. You wouldn’t even be offered.’

“Then he said, ‘But you’re a Youngstown guy like me and we want to recruit you. The film shows what you can do, you’re a good person and we want you.’”

Pritchard committed to Pitt over offers from more than 20 schools, including Boston College, Maryland and Kentucky.

Pritchard’s performance as a senior at Austintown Fitch in 2023 included two blocked extra points and a kickoff return that went 86 yards for a touchdown.