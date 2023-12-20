One of the most decorated recruits in Pitt’s 2024 class has signed.

Davin Brewton, a three-star prospect at Red Bank Catholic in New Jersey, committed to Pitt last May as the first linebacker in the class.

He made his verbal pledge during an unofficial visit.

“We were talking about Pitt and how they have everything for me and how great the coaches are and how I fit the defensive scheme,” Brewton told Panther-Lair.com. “[My parents and I] were looking at each other and they were like, ‘This is your number-one school, so why wait? You’re stupid if you don’t take this right here.’ So I said, ‘Let’s do this and be a part of the Panther nation.’

“I knew it was a wrap.”

Brewton chose Pitt over offers from Maryland, Northwestern, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others.

Brewton had a stellar senior season at Red Bank Catholic in 2023. He led the Caseys to an 11-1 record and a Non-Public B state championship at the end of November. With Brewton at middle linebacker, Red Bank Catholic held five of its opponents to seven points or less and gave up more than 20 just four times.

By the end of the season, Brewton (6'1" 225) had recorded 132 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) and two interceptions, and he was named defensive player of the year by multiple New Jersey publications.